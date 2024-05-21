Fond du Lac woman arrested after leading officers and deputies on pursuit in the city

FOND DU LAC – A 45-year-old Fond du Lac woman was arrested May 20 after fleeing officers from an attempted traffic stop.

At 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Fond du Lac officer saw her vehicle speeding in the area of North Main Street and East Rees Street, according to a news release from the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The vehicle drove through a construction zone and three intersections without stopping for traffic signals, and when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver didn't respond to emergency lights and instead fled.

Courts: Michigan man found not guilty in Fond du Lac methamphetamine conspiracy trial from 2022 charges

The pursuit that followed took officers through northeast parts of the city and reached about 65 miles per hour before officers lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit in the area of East Johnson Street and Weis Avenue.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies then saw the vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Martin Avenue and East Ninth Street, and it again failed to stop when deputies tried a traffic stop.

Officers found the vehicle and pursued it near Everett Street and East Division Street. The vehicle stopped near South National Avenue, and officers and deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, taking the woman into custody.

Crime: 12-year-old girl breaks free from sexual assault attempt by Nicaraguan man in Fond du Lac County, authorities say

She is charged with two counts of fleeing from an officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers, as well as operating while intoxicating as a first offense, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating after suspension and imprudent speed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

The Fond du Lac Police Department did not release any more details.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac woman arrested after leading police pursuit May 20