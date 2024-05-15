Fond du Lac SWAT team used to end standoff, get man off of International Paper building

Fond du Lac police took a man into custody after he fled to the roof of International Paper and refused to come down for more than six hours Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Fond du Lac man had had prior contact with law enforcement and has been "recently exhibiting escalating behaviors around the city," Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said.

"(He) was exhibiting bizarre and erratic behaviors, severe agitation, and threatened violence towards law enforcement," Goldstein said.

The incident began when officers were called to Fleet Farm, 800 S. Military Road, for a man who was wearing camouflage clothing and flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement badge while walking around the store.

When officers arrived, the man fled on foot out the store eastward and eventually southbound on railroad tracks, police said. Fond du Lac Police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputies reported they saw the man climb up to the rooftop of International Paper via an exterior ladder on the side of the building, 981 S. Hickory St.

Officers said the man stood at the edge of the roof and yelled back at them, prompting the police department to urge the company's employees to shelter in place. Eventually, the employees were evacuated after more law enforcement officers arrived.

The police department deployed a drone/robot unit, an armored rescue vehicle, a K9 unit, and assembled a combined team of crisis negotiations members, a social worker and a Mental Health & Wellness police specialist.

After six hours without convincing the man to climb down, the police department activated its SWAT team. The man had armed himself with improvised weapons, including rocks and metal rebar stakes, Goldstein said, when they fired nondeadly munitions – 40-millimeter sponge rounds and Oleoresin Capsicum, which is designed to cause tearing of the eyes and involuntary eye closure – at him in order to subdue him.

"The use of a less-than-lethal impact munition and OC chemical munitions helped resolve this high-stress encounter while reducing the risk of injury to the individual and officers," Goldstein said.

The man was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and a CN Police Service – North Division Special Agent.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Fond du Lac SWAT team used in standoff at International Paper building