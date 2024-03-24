This Fond du Lac society of HR professionals helps businesses align strategy with people and culture

In the 19th century, through the Industrial Revolution, it became apparent there was a need for a role within an organization that would deal with the most important aspect of business: people.

During the 20th century, the role now known as human resources was officially woven into the fabric of business.

Simply put, human resources — or HR — is the division of a business responsible for finding, recruiting, screening and training job applicants. Today, this can encompass so much more.

Dating back decades, there was an organized presence of HR professionals in Fond du Lac. Called a few different names along the way, today we refer to this group as FDL SHRM, or Fond du Lac Society for Human Resource Management.

Journalism awards: Fond du Lac Reporter wins pair of statewide journalism awards

FDL SHRM is a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac and a chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management. The purpose of FDL SHRM is to: promote and professionalize Human Resources administration and encourage good HR practices; further the education of members in current Human Resources practices and philosophies; discuss problems of mutual interest to those engaged in the Human Resources field in the areas of business, industry, education and government; and establish a free communication process among members of the association.

The organization provides support to area employers on human resource management issues. The council provides educational seminars and networking opportunities for human resource specialists. Services offered include networking opportunities; monthly continuing education programs; study groups for certification testing facilitated by a certified HR professional; speakers for Human Resources curriculum classes at local colleges; HR consultations to non-profit organizations; social events; and HR scholarship opportunities.

The role of human resources touches every business. Organizations such as FDL SHRM are not exclusive to big companies or people with fancy titles, rather it is an inclusive place for all those who have any hand in effectively handling any aspect of human resources, whether your company is a multi-million-dollar one or a small shop with two employees. The topics, issues, rules and regulations can all apply.

Being part of an organized group such as FDL SHRM can arm individuals with the necessary tools to survive and thrive in your role. Having access to a network of professionals for networking, problem-solving and creative solutions is priceless. The support and collaboration aspect of a group such as this can provide invaluable insight into the interworking of organizations that are dealing with (or have dealt with) similar situations. One does not have to travel this path alone.

More Envisioning Greater: Click here to read more Envisioning Greater columns

FDL SHRM meets regularly to dialogue and learn. In the coming months, the following topics will be covered:

Sharpen Your Positive Edge – Shifting your thoughts for more positivity and success;

Networking event at the Dock Spiders;

Compensation and Benefits;

Personal Branding; and

Superhero Training – Discover your Powers.

There is no better time than now to invest in professional development. If you or someone in your organization serves as a human resource professional, check out what the FDL SHRM has to offer.

Tracy Qualmann is senior director of marketing & communication for Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac society of HR professionals helps grow local businesses