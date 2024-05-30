Fond du Lac School District has filled its open leadership positions. Here's what students and parents can expect.

FOND DU LAC – Several more educators will be moving to new roles within the Fond du Lac School District for the 2024-25 school year.

The district announced May 13 that with Waters Elementary School Principal Kristin Bowers's promotion to chief of schools, Woodworth Middle School Assistant Principal Kelly Sarah will serve as interim principal at Waters, effective Aug. 8. She has been assistant principal for three years prior to taking on the new role.

Kelly Sarah will serve as the interim Waters Elementary School principal starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Additionally, Fond du Lac High School Assistant Principal Mackenzie Olszewski will move to Woodworth Middle School to fill the assistant principal role. This was her second school year with the high school.

Mackenzie Olszewski is the new Woodworth Middle School assistant principal starting in the 2024-25 school year.

May 28, the district filled the remaining open Fond du Lac School assistant principal role. Steven Rosencrans, an English teacher at the high school, will take on the position Aug. 8. He has been with the district for about seven years after previously teaching at Menasha High School and Perry Tipler Middle School in Oshkosh.

English teacher Steven Rosencrans was named the new Fond du Lac High School assistant principal, starting in the 2024-25 school year.

In the May 13 announcement, the district also included changes to some of the elementary Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) positions, including Alex O’Connor filling the Chegwin Elementary School position, as Melanie Steinbarth was promoted to principal.

Stacy Mansueto will transition from Roberts Elementary School to Evans Elementary School, and Gretchen Jones — new to the role — will fill the Roberts position.

Also new to the role will be Drew Glaeser at Pier Elementary School and William Frankie at Lakeshore Elementary School.

The remaining elementary schools will keep their TOSAs, including Nathan Brunnbauer at Parkside Elementary School, Barb Korneil-Krueger at Rosenow Elementary School, Brianna Owen at Waters Elementary School and Dan Thuerwachter at Riverside Elementary School.

For more about the district, visit fdlsd.org.

