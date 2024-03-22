Fond du Lac Reporter wins pair of statewide journalism awards

FOND DU LAC — The Reporter, Fond du Lac’s daily newspaper, earned two statewide journalism awards in the 2023 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards were presented March 16 in Madison. The newspaper competes in Division B with newspapers of daily circulation of less than 9,999.

The 2023 contest received 2,144 entries from 102 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023, and were judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.

The Reporter earned first place for Sports Action Photo and an honorable mention for Local Column.

Hortonville High School's Brett Sommer (18) is hit by the ball as Whitefish Bay High School's J.D. Dix (9) slides into third base during their Division 1 championship baseball game in the WIAA state baseball tournament June 15, 2023, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. Whitefish Bay defeated Hortonville 5-1. This photo earned The Reporter first place for Sports Action Photo.

Photographer Bill Glasheen won a first place in the Sports Action Photo category for a photo from the WIAA state baseball tournament.

“Getting a great photo has a lot to do with putting yourself in what will hopefully be the right place and time to capture a truly unique moment,” the judge wrote of Glasheen’s photo. “While I certainly feel for this player and sincerely hope that he is OK, this is definitely one of those unique moments. Well done.”

Columnist Tracy Qualmann, who writes the monthly “Envisioning Greater” column, earned an honorable mention in the Local Column category, with the judge writing: “Good job providing important local news. Well written.”

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin won three awards.

Dating to its first issue published Aug. 22, 1870, the Reporter is one of Fond du Lac County’s oldest businesses. Today, the newspaper is part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, which also includes daily newsrooms in Appleton, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is also part of the news group.

In addition to the Reporter's two awards, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin won three awards, including one first place:

First place: Becky Jacobs in the Business Coverage category;

Second place: Staff in the Community Engagement Award category for the “Stock the Shelves” campaign; and

Third place: Staff in the Ongoing/Extended Coverage category for the “Families Matter” series.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac's newspaper The Reporter wins statewide journalism awards