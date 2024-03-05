Fond du Lac psychiatrist sentenced to 4 years in prison for selling prescriptions from his home ‘to fund a lavish lifestyle’

FOND DU LAC — A Fond du Lac psychiatrist faces 48 months in prison and three years supervision on federal drug charges for selling prescriptions.

John D. Whelan, 77, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and lying to federal agents, and was sentenced March 4, according to a March 5 news release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory J. Haanstad.

Whelan was arrested in 2021, and according to a news release at the time, he and a nurse prescribed drugs like Buprenorphine, Ritalin, Xanax and Adderall to people out of a house on Clinton Street in Fond du Lac. They charged between $200 and $300 per prescription.

Taycheedah chairman suffers fall: Town of Taycheedah Chairman Joseph Thome is in critical condition after falling nearly 11 feet March 1

"If someone had cash, Mr. Whelan was willing to sell them controlled substances regardless of their actual medical need and regardless of whether the individuals were simply abusing these drugs," Haanstad said in the March 5 release.

"Rather than seeking to truly care for his patients, Mr. Whelan sought simply to fund a lavish lifestyle," Haanstad added. "I commend everyone who worked together to pursue justice in this case."

U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig said at the sentencing hearing a significant punishment was necessary because of the serious nature of the offense.

Fond du Lac County fire: Fond du Lac County deputy helps 71-year-old man and his two dogs escape garage fire unharmed

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group-Drug Unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Julie F. Stewart and Kevin Knight prosecuted it.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac psychiatrist sentenced to prison on drug charges