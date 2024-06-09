Fond du Lac police seek man suspected of shooting man in the leg Saturday

FOND DU LAC – Police have issued a nationwide felony warrant for a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting a man in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Police said Ansheretta A. West is wanted on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.

The incident happened shortly before 4:21 p.m. Saturday, when police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of 175 Hamilton Place for a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police used a Bearcat armored vehicle to respond to the scene, and the man who had been shot was loaded into the Bearcat and taken to an ambulance. The 20-year-old Fond du Lac man was reported to be in stable condition Saturday night.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740, where callers can request to remain anonymous.

No further details were immediately released.

