Fond du Lac man refuses officer help after OWI crash with light pole, pursuit ensues through fields, fences

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man from Fond du Lac reportedly fled from officers after crashing into a light pole and refusing help, the pursuit eventually led to his arrest and an OWI charge.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers responded to the area of North Peters Avenue and Security Drive for reports of a crash around 1:30 a.m. on May 11. A caller first reported that the driver was unresponsive inside the smoking vehicle.

FDLPD Officers got to the scene and saw a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man ‘alert and locked in’ the vehicle. Officers say the vehicle hit a light pole along with a stop sign and street sign.

The driver reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle. At one point, an FDLPD officer broke out a window on the vehicle in preparation to extricate the driver if the vehicle started on fire.

The 20-year-old then reversed the vehicle, officers say, and fled down N. Peters Ave. It was then noted that the driver drove through a fence in the 700 block of N. Peters, he then continued through a nearby field, hitting a second fence and an unoccupied vehicle.

However, he allegedly continued to accelerate in an attempt to get away. A Bear Cat was called in to limit the vehicle’s ability to flee again. After a pursuit that reached speeds of 40 mph, the driver got out of his vehicle and was taken into custody.

Minor injuries to the FDLPD officer who broke the vehicle’s window were reported.

The 20-year-old Fond du Lac male was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Fleeing, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The investigation into this accident and vehicle pursuit remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.

