Fond du Lac man hospitalized after being stabbed in back with scissors, suspect in custody

FOND DU LAC – A 45-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody on suspicion of stabbing another man, 41, who was taken to the hospital Monday, Fond du Lac Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded around 10:21 p.m. June 17 to a disturbance call in a home in the 100 block of East First Street, when they were advised one of the people involved may have been stabbed.

After officers set up a perimeter, several occupants exited, except the suspect and the victim.

Officers confirmed the stabbing and entered the residence to provide aid, escorting the victim back outside for Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue to transport him to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.

The wound in his back was not life-threatening, and officers collected a pair of scissors believed to have been involved.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody without further incident, charged with recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

The department believes alcohol played a role in the incident and that this was an isolated act of violence. No other details were immediately released.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac stabbing suspect believed to have used scissors