Fond du Lac man dies working to restore power to Washington Island after May 21 tornado

WASHINGTON ISLAND - A 27-year-old Fond du Lac man died May 25 while working to repair power lines that were knocked down during the storm where a tornado struck the island, the Washington Island Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

According to a press release from the police department, they received a report at approximately 7:57 a.m., along with the Island's fire department and emergency services, of an electrocution at Michigan Road and Range Line Road, a section of the Island that at that time remained without power following the storm.

Emergency personnel responding to the call administered lifesaving procedures when they arrived, later assisted by crew from the Eagle III rescue helicopter when they arrived. The procedures were not successful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department's press release said James C. Terrill was a lineman for Green Bay-based Michels Corp. and was assisting with repairing cable damage caused by the tornado when he apparently touched an energized line, according to their initial investigation of the accident.

An autopsy was conducted by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office on May 27 but the results were pending as of May 29. Scott Allen, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), said it was too early in its investigation of the accident to confirm the death as an electrocution, although the police department called it an electrocution in its press release.

The incident continues to be investigated by the police department, OSHA and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

