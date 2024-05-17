Fond du Lac man convicted of homicide sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for release

(WFRV) – The man convicted of killing a man who was celebrating his birthday in Fond du Lac was sentenced on Friday.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Timothy Brown was sentenced to life in prison for a homicide that happened back in August 2022. Brown was convicted after a jury trial back in January 2024.

The victim was 40-year-old Brandon Johnson who was reportedly out celebrating his birthday. The criminal complaint said that Johnson and Brown were arguing outside a pub.

Subject armed with ‘edged weapon’ fatally shot by officer during stabbing call, Wisconsin DOJ investigating

Johnson was reportedly found with four gunshot wounds. Brown was arrested two days after the incident.

Judge Tricia Walker sentenced Brown on the following charges:

Count 1 – First Degree Intentional Homicide Life in prison without eligibility for release

Count 2 – Felon in Possession of a Firearm Five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision



Toney said that they will always aggressively prosecute those repsonsible. The defendant executed Brandon Johnson and stole a father from his children, while showing no signs of remorse. We will never accept brutal violence and murder as normal in our communities and we will always aggressively prosecute those responsible to protect our communities and fight for justice. This sentence is a small measure of justice for the victims and society. Eric Toney

The case was investigated by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.