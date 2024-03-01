Fond du Lac man, 62, flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah with serious injuries after falling 11 feet

TAYCHEEDAH — A 62-year-old Fond du Lac man suffered serious injuries Friday morning after falling approximately 11 feet while working at a property at W3388 Ledge Road in township of Taycheedah.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s Communication Center took a medical call of the man falling at around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The man was on a second story inside a building when he fell, the sheriff’s office said. He was flown from the scene by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah with serious injuries.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office along with Mt. Calvary Fire Department, Mt. Calvary Ambulance and Fond du Lac Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.

