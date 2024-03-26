Fond du Lac Main Street gas station sells winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

FOND DU LAC — Someone in Fond du Lac has won a very gainful prize.

Metro Quick Mart, 281 S. Main St., sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket for the March 23 drawing, which matched four numbers and the Powerball, according to Wisconsin Lottery.

The winning numbers were 6-23-25-34-51, while the Powerball was 3.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize via wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Fond du Lac's winner is one of two in Wisconsin: a Kwik Trip in Greenwood also sold a $50,000 winning ticket.

As of March 25, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, and another giant prize in play for the week is the Mega Millions jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion.

According to Wisconsin Lottery, this is the first time Powerball and Mega Millions simultaneously have advertised jackpots at $800 million or greater.

After investing $2 in a Powerball ticket, the odds of winning a $50,000 prize are one in 913,130. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers that sell winning tickets of $600 or above get a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac Main Street gas station sold winning $50K Powerball ticket