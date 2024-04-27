Fond du Lac home suffers extensive damage in fire

FOND DU LAC — A fire Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a Fond du Lac home.

The city’s Fire Rescue Department, in a news release, said firefighters were called to a home at 339 E. Division St. at 10:53 a.m. April 27 for the report of a fire.

When fire crews arrived at the home, they found heavy fire showing from a basement window of the two-story, single-family residence.

The home had been occupied when the fire started, the release said, but all people were able to evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The fire was extinguished, but not before it caused extensive damage to the basement and first floor of the home, the department said.

Fire crews also entered the home to rescue three dogs.

The age of the home, type of building construction and high winds aided the fire in spreading quickly from the basement to the first floor, the department said.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and cause remains under investigation.

Fond du Lac Police assisted with scene management and traffic control. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure gas and electric utilities. Fond du Lac City Water Utility was called to shut off water to the home. Additional FDLFR personnel were called in from off-duty to manage other calls in the city during the fire, the department said.

