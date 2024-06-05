Fond du Lac High School damaged by fire in new concession stand bathroom

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire damaged a new concession stand restroom at the Fond du Lac High School on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue was sent to a report of smoke coming out of a new concession stand restroom at Fond du Lac High School.

Upon arrival, firefighters found moderate smoke coming from the maintenance and men’s restroom. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire in the men’s restroom quickly. The building sustained significant soot and smoke damage.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and investigators are on the scene, and the cause is unknown at this time.

No additional details were provided.

