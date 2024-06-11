Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office uses drones to aid in arrest of suspected vehicle thieves in Eden

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office drone with thermal imaging aided deputies in finding four suspects that were hidden from their view.

EDEN – Four Fond du Lac men were arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of entering and stealing from vehicles in the village of Eden.

Around 1:18 a.m. June 11, Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of several people entering vehicles in the Manor Hill Manufactured Home Community and searched the area on foot and via squad cars.

The sheriff’s office's Communications Center received another report, and when deputies checked the area, they heard and saw several people matching the callers' descriptions running away from the area.

A sergeant from the department's small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) team searched the area using a sUAS with thermal imaging and located four people hiding in tall grass near the mobile home community. He directed deputies to their location, where they were arrested without further incident.

Evidence recovered from the suspects was consistent with vehicle entries and thefts, the sheriff's office said, and deputies determined a nearby vehicle was associated with the individuals: the ignition appeared to have been tampered with, and deputies suspected it was stolen from the city of Fond du Lac.

The suspects are being held in Fond du Lac County Jail, each for several counts of theft and one count each of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent – party to a crime.

One of them was out on bond through Fond du Lac County on four other cases, including resisting and obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft, and battery. Another had outstanding warrants through Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties for resisting and obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, neglecting a child, retail theft, battery, and disorderly conduct. One is on community supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections – Probation and Parole.

Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the village of North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office with the incident.

