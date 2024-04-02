Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office will oversee countywide communications center under new structure

FOND DU LAC — A change in the local communications center marks promotions in Fond du Lac County law enforcement.

Fond du Lac County Board unanimously approved transferring oversight of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center to the sheriff’s office March 19, and the Fond du Lac County Communication Service Administrative Review Board made its unanimous recommendation for sheriff's lieutenant Eric Halbach to lead the countywide communications center.

Halbach's role is now captain of administration, and he will serve as division commander of the sheriff’s office communications center.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Captain of Administration Eric S. Halbach

In addition, Lt. Brennan Wagner will transfer to the communications division as second in command.

Halbach has been with the sheriff's office since 2001, when he started as a correctional deputy. He was promoted in 2002 to patrol deputy, then to sergeant in 2013. Most recently, he has been patrol lieutenant since 2018.

April 2 election: The spring election is Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before you vote in Fond du Lac County.

Within the sheriff's office, he is also the peer support team coordinator, co-coordinator of the Fond du Lac County child abduction response team, dive team coordinator and a member of the five-county critical incident stress management team, as well as an instructor in emergency vehicle operations and vehicle contacts and a former member of the crash reconstruction team.

Beyond Fond du Lac, Halbach serves as a board member on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Executive Development Association and is a past board member of the Midwest Public Safety Divers Association and Wisconsin Civil Process Conference.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office's Brennan Wagner, second in command in the communications division.

Wagner, a Fond du Lac native, first started in law enforcement in 2008 while he was still attending school at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He joined the sheriff's office in 2013 as a patrol deputy, field training officer and crisis intervention officer on all three shifts.

Fond du Lac schools: Meet Fond du Lac's new Woodworth principal and the director of English language and bilingual education

In 2019, he was promoted to patrol sergeant, where he served on both first and second shift until his promotion to lieutenant of technology in 2023, overseeing large projects involving the dispatch center, radio system, CAD/RMS, and body worn/squad cameras.

In addition, he serves on the SWAT team as the crisis negotiation team coordinator and on the drone and mobile field force teams as assistant team coordinator. He is also a member of the sheriff's office honor guard.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office to lead the communications center