Fond du Lac County man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle strikes deer on Interstate 41

FOND DU LAC – A 56-year-old South Byron man was flown by helicopter to a local hospital from the scene of a crash on Interstate 41 early Sunday morning after the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer.

The man suffered serious injuries in the crash, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, adding its Communications Center received multiple 911 calls around 2 a.m. Sunday reporting the single motorcycle crash on I-41 southbound near County Highway OO in township of Fond du Lac.

Through investigation, the sheriff’s office said it determined the driver struck a deer and lost control of his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said, adding no citations were issued to the driver.

I-41 was shut down for about two hours for emergency vehicles and for the helicopter to land.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details were immediately released Sunday morning.

