Following a missing person’s report, 3-year-old found dead in hot car in Columbia

A 3-year-old was found dead inside a hot car in northeast Columbia, South Carolina.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported that around 1 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a missing person’s complaint on the 1000 block of Parliament Lake Drive, in the Windsor Estate subdivision near Dentsville.

While investigating, deputies discovered the child in “a hot vehicle,” according to a statement from the department.

“Deputies rendered aid while transporting the child to a local hospital,” according to the statement. The child died at the hospital.

The child’s identity has not been released.

On Friday, temperatures in Columbia nearly reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

A spokesperson for the Richland County Cororner’s Office said that the case was still being investigated.

