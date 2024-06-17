Following hours of talk, police say Pacolet man shot after moving aggressively with gun

Spartanburg County deputies shot and killed an intoxicated man after nearly two hours of negotiations.

According to Sgt. Johnathan McGill of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Chad Prosser, 43, of Pacolet died Sunday deputies after aggressively approaching deputies with a weapon.

Spartanburg County communications received a call at 7:44 p.m. about a fight in a swimming pool between intoxicated individuals on Magnolia Street in Pacolet. McGill said deputies heard gunshots as they arrived from inside the home.

McGill said deputies immediately took cover along the wood line outside the home and set a perimeter around the property before initiating contact with Prosser. The SCSO negotiator negotiated with Prosser for two hours before he fired shots at the deputies.

Prosser then, armed with a loaded weapon, moved towards the roadway in what was described as a "a very aggressive manner," which led to deputies to begin shooting, according to McGill.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office pronounced Prosser dead at 10:14 p.m.

It was not clear if anyone else was hurt in the initial altercation. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The SCSO placed all deputies involved on administrative paid leave. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested to investigate the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Police: Pacolet man dead after moving toward deputies with weapon