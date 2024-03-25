Following apartment explosion, residents are concerned for their safety and want answers

People living at the Woodhill Apartments wanted to know what is being done to make sure another apartment won’t explode.

Three weeks ago, an explosion in a unit killed 31-year-old Mikeanesha Moore.

Residents at the apartments told Channel 9 they complained for years about smelling gas. WFTV learned that the owners of this property and the gas company were aware of the serious problems.

Channel 9 learned the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District received 54 reports of possible gas leaks from residents at the Woodhill Apartments 41 leaks were found and reported to the property.

Eyewitness News also spoke to Commissioner Michael Scott days after 31-year-old Mikeanesha Moore died following an explosion.

“Learning there are that many complaints and a majority of them are confirmed, that’s a problem,” Scott said. “There’s no way around it.”

In 2023 the county created a Tenant’s Bill of Rights to hold developers and owners accountable for safety.

However, just months later, the state stripped away the county’s authority to regulate local protections.

“Me and the boys want someone held accountable,” said Raven Fondia, Mikeanesha Moore’s husband.

The state also removed the task force that would have been able to investigate Starwood Property Trust which owns Woodhill apartments as part of its $6 billion portfolio.

“She suffered, she suffered bad on those eight days,” Fondia said.

The property owners refuse to comment on the conditions of the property.

However, Scott said he’s currently looking into a process that would give the county some authority when developers don’t hold up their end of the bargain to keep renters safe.

