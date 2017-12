Folks Are Adding Donald Trump To Ruin Their Favorite Holiday Songs

These reworked seasonal songs may get you out of the holiday spirit.

The #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong hashtag trended on Twitter on Friday as tweeters spoiled their favorite Christmas songs by inserting President Donald Trump into the mix.

Check out some of the best posts below:

You're A Mean One, Mr. Trump #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— Oh Christmas T (@tlcprincess) December 22, 2017

#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer Which Medicare No Longer Covers Because the Top 1% Got a Tax Cut

— Trump Thoughts (@TrumpDotDotDot) December 22, 2017

#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong Come let us abhor him.

— Eileen Sateriale (@ewsateriale) December 22, 2017

All I Want For Christmas Is Impeachment#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) December 22, 2017

#addtrumpruinanxmassong

Deck the halls w/ burning crosses

Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me

Show the serfs that we're their bosses

Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me

FOX is praising - I'm amazing

Me-me-me me-me-me me-me-me

Cap it off with nukes a-blazing

Me-me-me-me-me me-me-me-me

— Loretta Dill n (@lorettadillon) December 22, 2017

#addtrumpruinanxmassong

Dashing through the bill

So the rich don't have to pay

Ryan is his shill

Laughing all the way



The Mercers and the Kochs

Giggle with delight

What fun it is to screw the poor

Dictatorship's in sight.



Swindle bill

Swindle bill

Swindle all the way

— Peregrine (@Lies_Are_Chains) December 22, 2017

Trumpnuts Roasting over An Open Fire #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) December 22, 2017

Baby it's a Cold War outside #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— HAY! (@HAYhowsitgoing) December 22, 2017

#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

I Saw Mommy Kissing Her Retirement Fund Goodbye

— Apodcalypse (@Apodcalypse) December 22, 2017

#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

Oh come all my Faithful pic.twitter.com/jjnSM5kdkj

— Stevius the Great (@steviusthegreat) December 22, 2017

12 dummies dumbing,

11 liars lying,

10 tweets-a-coming,

9 ladies accusing,

8 ties a-taping,

7 dentures a-flying,

6 slurs a-shpeaking,

5 golden seats,

4 angry birds,

3 french fries,

2 turtle sundaes,

And a dead squirrel as a hair piece#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 22, 2017

Do you fear what I fear #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— GrossMzConduct (@monalisa4068) December 22, 2017

He'll tweet while you are sleeping

He'll tweet when you're awake

He'll tweet when things are bad or good

He'll tweet until things break#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— Kushaan Shah (@kushaanshah) December 22, 2017

Oh, bring us some figgy Putin #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— RedBrown (@RedChazAz) December 22, 2017

You better watch out,

You better not cry,

You better not pout,

I'm telling you why,

Robert Mueller's coming to town!#AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— Alex (@Neoprankster) December 22, 2017

O Covfefe, All Ye Faithful #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSong

— Christmas Peña (@chrispenartist) December 22, 2017

Deck the Halls with creepy decorations. #AddTrumpRuinAnXmasSongpic.twitter.com/4aevgKOv5k

— Eric's on the naughty list because he (@LVGambler123) December 22, 2017

