Foley Police arrest man after second shooting at home in 1 week

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a second shooting that happened at a home on Airport Road in a week, according to the Foley Police Department.

An FPD news release said 31-year-old Quave McMillan was arrested Wednesday at the home for the shooting.

Walmart employee accused of stealing from store for 2 weeks: Mobile Police

A mugshot of Quave McMillan (Foley Police Department).

Officers were called to the 18000 block of Airport Road Monday for a report that someone had been shot, according to the release. This was the second shooting at the home since May 8.

Officers arrived at the home and found that a 28-year-old man had been shot in the leg, according to the release. He was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Mobile Police investigating burglary at local business

The release said they found that McMillan had shot his brother during an argument on their family property. McMillan allegedly ran from the scene before police arrived.

McMillan is charged with first-degree assault, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.