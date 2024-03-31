Foley leaders seek public input before submitting final traffic safety plan

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Foley is developing a Safety Action Plan that officials hope will help reduce accidents and improve traffic flow. Now, they’re asking for public suggestions.

UPDATE: Citronelle car crash victims identified

Foley residents can share their thoughts during a meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the Foley Civic Center.

Foley officials say they have been developing this plan for months, but this meeting will allow residents to discuss proposals included in it.

“They will be presenting the plans for proposed projects to the public. This will give the public an opportunity to provide feedback,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

“We have been working to verify ways of making public transportation safety improvements that could cut down on the number of accidents.”

Executive Director of Infrastructure and Development in Foley, Wayne Dyess, said that the plan has been guided based on accident location and frequency, but that the Monday meeting would give residents the chance to provide their ideas and suggestions before the final plan is processed.

Stunning video shows the moment the U.S. Coast Guard spotted Sylacauga High School Coach Chris Smelley stranded in the Gulf

Per the release, “Residents asked about safety problems during the plan development said that some highway turn lanes were too long, allowing cars to use the center sections as a fifth lane and that drivers disregarded red lights and speed limits.

“Other comments included statements that traffic lights change too quickly, traffic was too heavy during summer tourist months, and that the roads were not safe for pedestrians.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.