Foley city officials developing plan to lower amount of traffic accidents

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Foley officials are looking to cut down the number of traffic accidents by half over the next 10 years.

A news release from the City of Foley said the city council approved a resolution to adopt targets to reduce traffic fatalities and serious accidents. A safety action plan is being created by the city as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.

Alabama Cycling Association gets ready to roll at youth cycling event

Between 2018 and 2022, there were a total of 5,218 crashes that were reported in the Foley city limits, according to the release. In those 5,218 crashes, 17 people died and 140 people were seriously injured.

The release also said that 23.5% of the traffic fatalities were involving motorcycles and 17.5% involved pedestrians. Other safety factors included improper use of safety equipment including:

seatbelts — 25 crashes

aggressive driving — 21 crashes

distracted, intoxicated or tired drivers — 17 crashes

older drivers — 14 crashes

teenage drivers — 14 crashes

Studies also showed some intersections were more likely to have accidents at them than others. Intersections along Alabama 59 at the points where they meet Baldwin County 20, Pride Drive and Orange Avenue had a higher density of accidents. Also, intersections on the Foley Beach Express at East Section Avenue and Baldwin County 20 had a higher density of accidents.

Part of the safety action plan will include policy updates, educational campaigns and other actions to promote road safety, according to the release. The city will be studying how well the plan is able to reduce traffic fatalities on city roads.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.