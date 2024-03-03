Foggy Sunday morning – more rain this week

Patchy dense fog has developed this Sunday morning reducing visibilities to around 1/4 of a mile in some communities. Be sure to allow yourself some extra travel time, if you are heading out this morning. Remember to use your low-beam headlights and allow extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you when encountering fog.

Fog will lift Sunday morning, giving way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. It will also warm up into the low 70s today, a great afternoon to work outside on a DIY project. While there is a small chance of an isolated shower this afternoon, most of us will remain dry today.

Heading into the upcoming week, we will have multiple rounds of showers and storms across our area. Be sure to keep your umbrella handy as multiple systems impact the region through the upcoming work week.

Rainfall totals over the next seven days look to total close to two inches of rain. Some locally higher rainfall totals may occur over Northeast Alabama.

Stay with the Weather Authority as we continue to bring you updates on the rain and storms through the week ahead.

