Focus groups held for EV Carshare ride program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction has started to host focus groups to find out if an EV carshare ride program would benefit locals.

The city, awarded a new grant by the Colorado Energy Office as part of its Community Accelerated Mobility Project, will be used to tackle issues related to climate friendly and affordable public transportation.

“The purpose of that statewide is to really understand some of these challenges that are unmet by the transportation systems that exist today.” City Mobility Planner Henry Brown said he hopes electric cars will put all kinds of people back on the road.

“(It’s for those) who might have trouble accessing a vehicle reliably, who might depend on friends and family for rides… might have to cancel important trips due to weather, or might just be interested financially or for other reasons for slimming their vehicle portfolio.”

The program, 80% funded by the state, means Grand Junction can hire consultants to reach out to people who need transportation to understand the challenges they face.

Brandon Cooper, an EV driver who bought his first EV in October 2023, says a program like that would help those without vehicles or that don’t drive get around.

“I think that’d be great. I think that’d be something that… you know… They’re not pollutive, they don’t have to worry about gas and they’re easy to charge. I mean, I think that’s something that can be very helpful for our… elderly and veterans and people like that.”

Eligible program participants will receive a $25 grocery card.

If you would like to learn more or volunteer for the program, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.