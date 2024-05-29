Fmr. Judge John Jones: ‘The law of the case’ will be ‘most important in the deliberations’
The jury is deliberating in former President Trump’s hush money criminal trial, weighing the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution to determine if Donald Trump is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Vaughn Hillyard, Andrew Weissmann, Jeremy Saland, Barbara McQuade, and former federal Judge John E. Jones to review the closing arguments and discuss what the jury is considering in their deliberations.