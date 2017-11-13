Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
0
Fmr. Facebook president: Site 'exploits' human psychology
FOX News Videos
•
November 13, 2017
Sean Parker has said that Facebook is designed to be addictive; 'The Next Revolution' panel reacts
Popular in the Community
Carrie Underwood taken to hospital after horror fall
10
reactions
10%
70%
20%
Despite threat of boycott, attendance increases at Sunday NFL games
8,628
reactions
4%
64%
32%
To Grow Virtual Reality, Facebook Needs Its Own Oculus Store
1
reactions
Brand New's Jesse Lacey Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface
1
reactions
How a Mom Used 1 Earring to Prove That She Was Invisible After Giving Birth
870
reactions
5%
69%
26%
Gene Simmons Draws Twitter Wrath With His Thoughts on Working Mothers
1,676
reactions
6%
73%
21%
7.2-magnitude earthquake jolts region on Iran-Iraq border
8
reactions
6%
67%
27%
Julianne Hough Celebrates Newfound Body Confidence with Sexy Bikini Snap
209
reactions
8%
74%
18%
Texas Shooter’s Ex-Wife Says She Lived in Constant Fear of Him
681
reactions
3%
72%
25%
Advertisers Ditch Sean Hannity Over His Coverage Of Roy Moore’s Alleged Pursuit of Teens
6,668
reactions
3%
67%
30%
NASA's Operation IceBridge studies ice loss in Antarctica
486
reactions
4%
74%
22%
Cargo Craft With Nearly 7,400 Pounds of Supplies Launched to International Space Station
4
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Texas church that was site of mass shooting becomes memorial for those killed
4
reactions
20%
60%
20%
ISIS Threat Persists in Philippines
6
reactions
0%
67%
33%
21 Children, 2 Adults Injured at San Diego Parkour Gym Following Stairwell Collapse
271
reactions
4%
76%
20%
Mom and Boyfriend Charged After 3-Year-Old Found Dead in Woods: Police
318
reactions
3%
67%
30%
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 140
1,200
reactions
8%
70%
22%
2017 NYC Veterans Day Parade
166
reactions
8%
71%
21%
Drake's world turns Upside Down in photos with Millie Bobby Brown
2
reactions
0%
0%
100%
Boat flies through the air before crashing in Florida
Roy Moore Allegations Becoming a 'Test' for Steve Bannon's Strategy
20
reactions
9%
62%
29%
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1: All hail the 755-horsepower C7 king
357
reactions
5%
76%
19%
Ezekiel Elliott leaving the country during suspension
1,003
reactions
4%
78%
18%
Everyone Knew Roy Moore Dated High School Girls, Says Former Colleague
4,486
reactions
3%
73%
24%