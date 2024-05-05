FM 3224 closed in Anderson County due to erosion

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation said that FM 3224 in Anderson County is closed due to much of the ground beneath the road being eroded.

Photo courtesy of TxDOT.

Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office.

The Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office said that FM 3224, also known as Balloon Base Road, is closed between Highway 287 and Country Road 422 until further notice.

“Roads are closed for a reason, you never know what dangers may be out of sight. This closed road on FM 3224 in Anderson County is a perfect example of why you should never go around barricades. Rain and floods have affected multiple roads across the state, please check drivetexas.org for the latest on closures and conditions. #TurnAroundDontDrown.” TxDOT

Westside Fire Department added that FM320, CR2212, CR425, CR2202 also have water covering their roadways.

