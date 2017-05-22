Flynn will reportedly invoke the Fifth Amendment, not comply with Senate intelligence committee subpoena
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not comply with a subpoena from the Senate intelligence committee, a source told AP. Flynn had previously sought immunity from Congress. Campaigning last September, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made claims about the Fifth Amendment and Hillary Clinton, saying, “the Mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
