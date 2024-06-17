'Flying red flags': Swimmers face potentially dangerous waters at Tybee, on Georgia coast

Simmers could face potentially dangerous conditions this week along the Georgia coast, officials warned Monday.

“Lifeguards will be flying red flags due to strong surf, strong longshore currents and rip currents,” Tybee Island Ocean Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

The National Weather Service’s Charleston office said there would be a moderate threat of rip currents for coastal waters in Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry through Friday.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water moving up to 8 feet per second that can pull swimmers toward open water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Panicked swimmers often try to counter a rip current by swimming straight back to shore— putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue,” NOAA said.

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by them annually.

“If caught in a rip current, don't fight it,” NOAA advised. “Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.”

Mild daily temperatures in the upper 80s and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms are in the daily forecast for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said Monday.

