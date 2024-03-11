Flying out of Orlando? Crowds steady on heels of Southwest delays, cancellations

Crowds have been steady Monday morning at Orlando International Airport.

Spring Break season is underway and the weekend was a bit turbulent for some travelers waiting to fly out of MCO.

Southwest Airlines is catching up from at least 14 cancelled flights on Sunday.

The airline told Channel 9 that widespread pop-up thunderstorms and airspace constraints across Florida on Saturday caused lingering effects throughout the weekend.

Southwest Airlines reported several cancellations in Orlando on Sunday.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, Southwest did not appear to be reporting any cancellations or significant delays for departures from Orlando International Airport.

If you’re traveling this morning, here’s a reminder to check your flight status and also get to the airport in plenty of time in case of heavy crowds.

