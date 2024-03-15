Flying cars coming to Augusta? One Japanese company wants to make that happen

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A company based out of Japan looks to the CSRA for an opportunity to expand within the aerospace industry. They’re bringing unmanned drones to Garden City in partnership with Augusta Regional Airport.

SkyDrive Inc. and Bravo Air announced their partnership with Augusta Regional to bring the idea of a flying car to life by using high-tech and newly developed drones.

“Augusta will be at the forefront of this technology, it’s clear now that this technology will come to the world, and where and when– in a few years it will be here…,” explained Arnaud Coville, the Chief Development Officer, SkyDrive Inc.

The Skyworx Innovation Xchange, an aerospace innovation incubator, welcomed all developing businesses within the aerospace industry at the event.

“With SRNL’s affiliation with the group, the hangar space to do assembly and maintenance on these and pilot training. So, I just think from Augusta’s point of view, it will bring the whole world here to be involved in the development of this technology,” said Augusta Regional Aviation Commission Chairman Dan Troutman

With the collaboration of the Savannah River National Lab, SkyDrive Inc., and Bravo Air, Augusta will be the first to see an unmanned drone, and organization leaders say the Garden City was the perfect place to start.

“The grid that we saw in the presentation– the electricity will be there, the charter is there, operation is there and the planning is taking into account for the open air mobility. So, the environment and the ecosystem that is here in Augusta very great to make this happen,” said Coville.

Augusta Regional Aviation Commission Chairman Dan Troutman says while this just adds to the expansion of the airport– attracting more people to the area– it will also benefit those who live here.

“These folks that are coming out of high school here, college here, or Augusta Tech, will be the ones running these companies around the world, moving forward.”

Project leaders say the benefits of this newly developed aircraft are things like the decibels, take-off weight, number of parts, and more.

“Lower altitude than you’ll hear in a normal aircraft, it’s a lot quieter, fully electric clean. So, we move people from the airport to the medical district, or any other location downtown where they don’t have to drive…”

Project leaders say you can expect aircraft use by 2026.

