Coming to a road near you: AeroMobil's flying car preparing for take-off

The Aeromobil flying car is being built in Slovakia

It's A long time since Bond villain Scaramanga escaped from 007 by taking off in his flying car. But experts believe we could be the closest we’ve ever been to being able to commute to work in our very own private flying machines.

One prototype with an engine built by British engineering specialist Prodrive, is a petrol-fuelled car which works on the roads and in the air.

The Aeromobil, which is being built in Slovakia, is seeking certification as both a car and a plane, and if all goes well, it could be certified just in time for the release of the next Bond film.

The latest model, which is currently being displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show, is the fourth version of a concept originally developed in the Nineties.

View photos AeroMobil's car on display in Frankfurt Credit: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg More

It looks a more sophisticated outfit than the one used by the Bond villain – a Matador sports car fitted with wings, which the assassin used to evade the MI6 spy during 1974 film The Man with the Golden Gun.

And Aeromobil’s website makes it sound like a real-life flying car is very much within reach.

Inspired by a “perfectly aerodynamic teardrop shape”, the cars have a glass cockpit with an interior swathed in the “finest leather” for style and comfort.

View photos An artist's impression of the Aeromobil More

Costing €1.2m (£1.1m), the car is 5.9m long and 2.2m wide, and can seat two people. There’s also space under the bonnet for luggage weighing up to 20kg – enough for a small suitcase or two.

And if you’re worried about plunging from the sky, never fear: it also has “the very latest in vehicle recovery ballistic parachutes” and “pyrotechnic seat belt technology”.

View photos Credit: AeroMobil More