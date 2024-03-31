Fly Over The 'Grand Canyon' Of Mars In High-Resolution Orbiter Imagery

Space

See the 2,500 mile-long (4000 km) Valles Marineris in imagery captured the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Global topography: NASA/GSFC CTX global mosaic: NASA/MSSS/Caltech/ CTX topography: NASA/MSSS/USGS HiRISE: NASA/U.Arizona/USGS/Amazon