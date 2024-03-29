Fly fishing to honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — A special day of fly fishing at Monument Lake is planned for National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Friday, March 29, to honor those who served in the Vietnam War as well as their families.

Project Healing Waters is a nonprofit organization that uses fly fishing as a healing intervention for active military personnel and veterans. The calming act of fly fishing, along with the restorative power of being in nature and the camaraderie of connecting with peers is used to give a sense of belonging, resilience, and post-traumatic growth.

“As we commemorate this anniversary of the Vietnam War, we recognize every veteran and their family members who were impacted by the difficult years of the Vietnam War,” said Alan Boatz, program lead with Project Healing Waters. “From all of us at Project Healing Waters, to all of our Vietnam veterans, we say thank you and welcome home.”

The event takes place at Monument Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Mayor of Monument, Mitch Lakind, will be presenting the Vietnam Veterans with a proclamation commemorating the anniversary of National Vietnam Veterans Day around noon.

For more information, or to join the event, email alan.boatz@projecthealingwaters.org, or call (719) 463-3091.

