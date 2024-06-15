'If you fly, we can't': Why you can't fly drones near wildfires in Arizona and elsewhere

Operations to help clear the Ironwood Fire were temporarily put on hold Friday evening due to a drone in the area, according to a post on X by the Bureau of Land Management's Arizona Fire Management.

The Ironwood Fire started about 4 p.m. Friday after a motor home caught fire and ammunition inside exploded, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were temporarily shut down and officials said the fire was completely contained by Saturday morning.

PHD - #IronwoodFire - Aviation resources are on hold due to reports of a drone in the fire area. Aviation units cannot fly if there is a drone nearby. #IfYouFlyWeCant. pic.twitter.com/6KRvIKty4Y — Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Management (@BLMAZFire) June 15, 2024

"If you fly, we can't," the graphic on the post reads. "Recreational drones near wildfires are not safe."

Here is what to know about why drones cannot be flown in forest fire zones.

'If you fly, we can't' campaign

According to the U.S. Forest Service, "If you fly, we can't," stresses the public not to fly drones near or over wildfires.

The agency said federal, state and local wildland fire management agencies, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, urged the public not to fly drones near or over wildfires because they pose "serious risks" to public safety personnel and alter the effectiveness of those fighting wildfires.

The agency said aircraft that fight fires fly only a couple hundred feet above the ground, at the same altitudes as drones. This could create the potential for a midair collision or a distraction for the pilot, which could result in fatalities. Unauthorized flyers could also fall from the sky and cause serious injuries or death to firefighters on the ground.

The Forest Service said suspending firefighting operations could allow wildfires to grow larger and threaten lives, property and valuable resources.

During 2019, the service documented at least 20 instances where unauthorized drones were flown over or near wildfires, including in Arizona. These instances resulted in firefighting operations having to shut down temporarily nine times.

Flying a drone near a wildfire and interfering with wildfire efforts could lead to civil penalties, including fines up to $25,000 and potential criminal prosecution, according to the Forest Service.

