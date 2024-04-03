Flush with reserves, Manatee County looks to address infrastructure needed for growth

Flush with $931.5 million in available cash to spend, Manatee County commissioners are looking for ways to spend reserves as budget planning begins.

Manatee County injected $52.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds into its general fund last year, and commissioners met on Tuesday for their first budget workshop of the year to size up the impact of that maneuver and analyze the county's financial standing headed into the 2024-25 budget planning season.

CFO Sheila McClean delivered a presentation indicating that the county is in a strong financial position and that as of Feb. 30, it carries an adjusted cash balance of $2.14 billion based on unaudited numbers headed into the fiscal year 2024-25 budget season.

Much of those funds have already been committed as a part of the county's previous budget and capital improvement plan, but McClean said the county has about $931.54 million still available.

That is largely because the county was able to leverage $52.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the cost of payroll as a part of a strategy to meet federal deadlines to spend ARAP funds. The county also collected $6.2 million in property taxes above projections and spent about 7% less than expected on capital improvement projects.

County commissioners pledged last year to use general funds freed up by the maneuver for projects that would otherwise qualify for ARPA funding.

"There are 24 projects that have been itemized that really will be a generational impact to the community moving forward," McClean said.

McClean did not specify what those projects are during her presentation, and Manatee County has not yet responded to a public records request for the information as of Wednesday.

Tuesday's workshop meeting was meant to inform commissioners about the strong state of county finances as they prepare to meet and discuss funding for capital improvement projects and county departments in a series of meetings over the coming months, McClean said.

She said the next steps in the budget process include preparation of a recommended budget by County Administrator Charlie Bishop and his staff, and alignment of departmental budgets to match directives and spending strategies outlined by the board.

Once that is complete, the county's financial management department can present a cohesive balanced budget to the board in June, The county's final budget hearings will take place in September.

"This growth is helping us to (address) growth and the increase in the inflation that we are seeing," McClean said.

When asked by commissioners if it would benefit the county to use the funds to pay down debt faster, McClean recommended a balanced approach and to instead use the funds to address infrastructure.

"There is such a thing as a balance," McClean said. "Meaning too much debt coverage ratio means it may be seen as you are not addressing your infrastructure accordingly. You see all of these projects in the CIP, and we are not addressing them in time. Expansion and growth do not wait."

