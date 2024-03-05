Fluoride debate moves to Stanly County, commissioners hear comments on issue

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Stanly County Board of Commissioners heard remarks Monday on whether fluoride should continue to be added to water in the county.

On March 4, board members heard a presentation presented by Union County resident Harold Schmoecker, who believes fluoride should not be added to the county’s drinking water.

“The CDC says that water fluoridation reduces cavities by 25% — 25%. This is pretty horrible.”

The presentation comes on the heels of Union County commissioners voting to end the fluoridation of part of the county’s water supply. Schmoecker was one of several residents supporting the vote.

Schmoecker’s remarks were followed by Commissioner Peter Asciutto’s disbelief that the topic was even up for discussion in Stanly County.

“If someone had told me 5 years ago that in 2024 Union County would vote to remove fluoride from their water system, a measles outbreak would occur in Florida, concerns of polio making a comeback, and we in Stanly County would be sitting here even discussing the possibility of… asking Albemarle to take water out of our system. I would say, ‘Huh? That’s just not realistic,'” Asciutto said.

During the public comment period, three doctors spoke in support of continuing fluoride addition to the water.

“If you lived when I did back in the 50s when we didn’t have this, I got quite a few cavities,” said retired dentist Dr. Tom Norwood. “As a practicing dentist, I have seen what happened when people that are on well water, who don’t get public water, what they look like.”

A vote has not yet been set for whether fluoride will be removed from the county’s water supply. The commissioners did note that the decision could fall on smaller municipalities and not the county.

