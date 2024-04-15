Flowers Left at Sydney Mall in Tribute to Attack Victims

Flowers were seen laid in tribute outside a shopping mall in Sydney’s Bondi Junction, after six people were killed there in a stabbing attack on April 13.

Five women and one man were killed, and 12 people were injured in the attack, police said. Police said the attacker, Joel Cauchi, was shot by a police officer.

Footage shared by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Australia, who organized a vigil at the scene, shows people gathered and praying next to the floral tributes. Credit: Ahmadiyya Muslim AUS via Storyful