With flowers, food and donations, Charlotte community grapples with officers’ deaths

Beca Deal somberly walked toward the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters on Tuesday morning, holding a vase with daises and roses. She placed it by a bronze memorial across the street depicting an officer trying to save his comrade’s life while calling out for help.

The names of officers who died while serving are etched in the stone. Deal is sad to know that more will be added soon.

Four officers died after a suspect fired a high-powered rifle at them in east Charlotte on Monday afternoon as a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on a felon for possession of a firearm. Four others were injured but are recovering.

FROM MONDAY: Four law enforcement officers killed, 4 wounded serving warrant in east Charlotte home

“It’s heartbreaking,” Deal said. I was just speaking to an officer from CMPD and we just cried and hug.”

In many ways large and small, from words of comfort to fundraising to help officers with mental health, Charlotte began to grapple with the aftermath of one of the city’s deadliest days ever.

Signs around town showed support for law enforcement and their families including billboards by Adams Outdoor Advertising that read “Help Our Heroes” with eight blue stars. Uptown’s towers will be lit in blue Tuesday night, Truist and Wells Fargo officials told the Observer.

And an interfaith prayer vigil was scheduled at 6 p.m. April 30 at Little Rock AME Zion at 401 N. McDowell St.

CMPD officer Joshua Eyer, Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott 14-year veterans with the NC Department of Adult Correction, and US Marshal deputy Thomas Weeks were killed in the attack.

A CMPD officer adjusts a flower bouquet on police vehicle outside police station on N. Tryon Street Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Four officers killed and four wounded when they were serving warrant to the suspect in east Charlotte on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Deal knew someone at the scene.

“I’m grateful that the person I know is still with us,” she said. “I just don’t have any words. I wish I could do more than just bring flowers.”

Eric Hubbard, deputy director of the Billy Graham Law Enforcement Ministry, came to the police headquarters to offer emotional and spiritual care to people impacted by the deaths. The retired detective from the Long Beach, California, police department expressed sympathy for the officers’ families and the community.

“Our hearts break like everybody else,” Hubbard said.

Flowers were placed outside the headquarters for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday to honor officers injured and killed serving warrant in east Charlotte home on Monday afternoon.

‘My heart is heavy’

Outside the CMPD North Tyron Division and Sugar Creek library, an American flag covered a marked SUV to honor Eyer. Officers placed flowers on it.

Library patron Terether Webb gave her condolences to the families.

“I think they were brave to do what they did, to try to keep the community safe,” Webb said. “They do a lot for the Charlotte residents and my heart is heavy for them and their families.”

Adams Outdoor Advertising had put up billboards throughout Charlotte that read “Help Our Heroes” with four dark blue and four light blue stars representing the eight officers killed and wounded while serving a warrant on Monday.

Businesses and groups help out too

The community outpouring includes fundraisers, food and providing other donations.

At Tuesday night’s Charlotte Kights’ game, a moment of silence was planned for Truist Field.

Back the Blue NC, a grassroots group of state residents supporting law enforcement, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the officers and families. As of Tuesday afternoon, over $54,000 had been raised. Charlotte city councilman Tariq Bokhari also set up a GoFundMe for Eyer with over $12,000 raised by Tuesday afternoon.

The Hood Hargett Breakfast Club is raising $200,000 to help local officers pay deductibles for mental health counseling through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation’s Help for Our Heroes fund. By Tuesday morning, Harris Teeter grocery store based in Matthews and steel producer Nucor in Charlotte had each donated $25,000 to the club.

“We are sure there will be many who need help in dealing with all that has happened, and as a club and community, we want to show our support and make sure the funds are in place to help each of them,” Hood Hargett Executive Director Jenn Snyder Gibson said in an email to The Charlotte Observer. Hood Hargett is a group made up of business executives, according to its website.

Harris Teeter also delivered breakfast Tuesday morning to several CMPD precincts, spokeswoman Paige Hamer said.

A CMPD officer places a flower bouquet on police vehicle outside police station on N. Tryon Street Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Four officers killed and four wounded when they were serving warrant to the suspect in east Charlotte on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Sharing their heart

In York County, South Carolina, Kelly Yates and Katie Doty gathered donations for law enforcement officers and families at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte..

They filled a vehicle with toiletries, blankets, phone chargers, snacks and drinks, Yates’ Facebook post shows.

The duo also are accepting Venmo donations to buy supplies. Doty’s late husband, York County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty, was killed in an ambush on a domestic violence call in 2018.

Yates and Doty declined to comment.

But Yates expressed her thoughts on Facebook

“We were able to share our heart with several medics and officers,” she said. “Thank you to everyone for helping us be a small blessing to these hurting law enforcement officers.”

A memorial of a thin blue line flag with four bouquets are seen in front of the CMPD headquarters in uptown Charlotte on Monday night.