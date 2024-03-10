Flowers in the desert: El Pasoans enjoy return of Poppies Fest 2024

El Pasoans enjoyed the return of Poppies Fest over the weekend.

The March-long, city-sponsored festival celebrating the golden poppies began on Saturday, March 9, at the El Paso Museum of Archaeology, 4301 Transmountain Road.

Attendees walked through a trail in Castner Range National Monument appreciating the poppies blooming and taking photos of the flowers.

The festival features vendors and food trucks in the museum's parking lot and performances. Visitors also walked through the exhibits inside the museum and had the opportunity to participate in workshops and archery.

The festivities will continue on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 16 and March 23, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30. Admission is free.

Visitors walk through a trail at Castner Range National Monument on Saturday, the first day of Poppies Fest 2024.

Poppies begin to bloom just in time for the first day of the El Paso Museum of Archeology's Poppies Fest 2024.

Kids get excited seeing the poppies while walking with their families through a trail in Castner Range National Monument during the first day of Poppies Fest.

Poppies begin to bloom just in time for the first day of the El Paso Museum of Archeology's Poppies Fest 2024 on Saturday, March 9.

