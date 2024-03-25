Flower tributes pile up outside Russia concert hall

STORY: Armed men burst into the Crocus City Hall near Moscow on Friday (March 22), spraying people with bullets during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic.

Four men, at least one a Tajik, were remanded in custody on terrorism charges. They appeared separately, led into a cage at Moscow's Basmanny district court by Federal Security Service officers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it was inappropriate to comment on the investigation of the shooting.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim that the United States has publicly said it believes, and the militant group has since released what it says is footage from the attack. U.S. officials said they had warned Russia of intelligence about an imminent attack earlier this month.