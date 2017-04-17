FLOTUS Hosts First White House Easter Egg Roll

All eyes were on the first couple as they kicked off their first White House Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn Monday.

The FLOTUS wore a spring dress, a pale pink sleeveless dress to the 139th presidential Easter event, which took place Monday. To host, Melania opted for a longer pink fit-and-flare dress in pink chiffon with minimal accessories.

President Trump and First Lady Melania began the traditional festivities with a speech. During her brief address to the Easter Egg Roll participants and guests, Melania thanked the volunteers and military members for their services. During the event, viewers also caught a subtle dig during a live stream of the event when the first family went to put their right hands over their hearts. As Melania placed her right hand over her heart, she reached for her husband's, to which he moved away and placed the hand she reached for over his heart.

The Easter Egg Roll is a time-honored holiday event that takes place on the White House South Lawn every year the Monday following Easter Sunday. Participants can only attend by entering into a lottery system. This year, thousands were expected to participate in the event, about 21,000, according to the Daily Mail.

For Easter, the first family spent Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago before coming back to Washington D.C. in advance of the Easter Egg Roll. They spent Easter Sunday attending church in Palm Beach. For the occasion, Melania wore a flared, sleeveless white crochet dress with a gold belt cinched at the waist. She completed the look with tall neon stilettos.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who acted as the official White House Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush term, did attend the event this year, but opted for a jacket and tie instead of a cottontail. He read to children on the lawn as the first couple — along with their son Barron — mingled with attendees on the lawn.

Michelle Obama, who was known for her tasteful yet fashion-forward ensembles, went for a casual ensemble in 2016 and wore black skinny pants with a long green top and a pair of sneakers to 138th White House Easter Egg Roll.

