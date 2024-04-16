Flossmoor responds to former police chief’s lawsuit, says performance reason for firing

One month after Flossmoor’s former police Chief Jerel Jones alleged in a federal lawsuit that he was fired because of his race, the village responded to his claims by reiterating its view his dismissal was because of poor performance.

Concerns over Jones’ performance began shortly after he started with the Flossmoor department in March 2023, the Chicago-based Sotos Law Firm writes in defense of the village, Mayor Michelle Nelson and village administrator Bridgette Watchel.

“The 2023 Flossmoor Fest was beset with public safety problems including being forced to shut down early due to a ‘teen takeover,’” the response cites as one example of performance issues.

Jones understood “the first year was ‘probationary,’ during which his direct supervisor, Wachtel, was obligated to assess whether he was meeting the Village’s high expectations,” the village states in its response.

Jones could not be reached for comment. Disparti Law Firm, which represents Jones, did not respond to requests for comment.

In his lawsuit against the village, Nelson and Wachtel, filed in March 2024, Jones states he was sent a performance review from Wachtel that criticized his management.

The lawsuit dissects the review paragraph by paragraph and argues his firing was partly based of his race, citing references to his inability to “speak plainly.” Jones also takes issue with what Wachtel said were errors in his performance, arguing her critiques were “contrary to accepted Police Department practice in modern times.”

The Sotos Law Firm responded to most of the lawsuit’s claims by arguing concerns over Jones’ performance were strictly based on results and not race. They disagree he was treated any differently than other staff members because of his race and deny Jones alleged race was a reason for his dismissal when he expressed his concerns about how he was being managed.

“Defendants admit that Mayor Nelson never investigated a complaint of racial discrimination from (Jones) because (Jones) never complained of racial discrimination,” the firm writes in its response, filed on April 5.

Jones is the first Black police chief in the history of Flossmoor, which is more than 60% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Community members came out to multiple Village Board meeting in March and April to protest Jones’ firing, asking for more transparency as to why he was dismissed and making the case he should be allowed more time to rectify any performance issues.

In his original lawsuit, Jones asked a jury to rule in his favor and reinstate him as police chief, provide him with back pay and a public apology, and for Wachtel and others to attend racial sensitivity training. Sotos Law Firm is asking a jury to not go forward with those demands and charge Jones for legal fees.

hsanders@chicagotribune.com