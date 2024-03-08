Flossmoor mayor releases letter on latest on police chief

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — The Village of Flossmoor’s mayor shared a letter Thursday evening that appears to terminate the village’s police chief, Jerel Jones.

Confusion around Jones’ status has been a controversial topic this week after a heated board meeting on Monday.

Community wants answers surrounding absent Flossmoor police chief

The letter mentioned performance as the reason for allegedly firing Jones.

A village representative said the letter is how the chief got word of his supposed termination.

For the past several days, rumors about Jones getting fired have flooded the suburb.

Kevin Dorsey, a community relations commissioner for the village, said it appears Mayor Michelle Nelson fired Jones.

“The communication that was put in writing seems to indicate to me that there has been a final decision made to remove Chief Jones as the chief of police,” Dorsey said.

Flossmoor Trustee Rosalind Mustafa told us by phone Jones is an exceptional law enforcement professional who is well respected by colleagues throughout the State of Illinois.

She also said the mayor has never informed the board or discussed safety concerns with them.

Dorsey said to his knowledge, Jones found out about his alleged termination through the mayor’s letter.

“Quite frankly, he’s disappointed,” Dorsey said. “I think he really came here with the desire to have a long-relationship as chief of police with the community.”

During Monday’s meeting, numerous residents and neighboring police departments showed up.

Dorsey said Jones received significant support.

“In less than a year, what administrative paperwork could lead to the firing of a police chief?” Dorsey asked. “I want to encourage the citizens of Flossmoor not to get angry but to just get out and vote.”

Jones attorney Bob Fioretti said a statement will be issued soon.

