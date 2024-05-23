Florissant welcomes new Koch Park Aquatic Center

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Just as the summer season begins, Florissant’s Koch Park Aquatic Center will open its doors. Scheduled for Thursday afternoon, the city’s newest recreational facility is the culmination of community efforts.

The new addition to the city is refreshing news for residents. Thursday afternoon, city officials, Jost construction and Westport Pools helped cut the ribbon on the new Koch Aquatic Center.

“We had to take it to the voters and let them decide if they felt it was important,” says Timothy Lowery, Mayor of Florissant. “Overwhelmingly, they said this and the renovations to Bangert and they felt it was important because the citizens of Florissant wanted it.”

This pool is possible thanks to a 10-million-dollar general obligation bond passed under “Proposition A” in 2022. Adding a small monthly tax of around 20 dollars for residents.

“It’s hard to ask for any kind of tax from citizens,” says Jeff Caputa, councilman for Ward 4 and chair of the pool committee. “Any kind of tax issue is very hard to sell. We promised that this is what we’re doing to use the money for, and people say when they say taxes that, oh my gosh, it goes into a slush fund of the general fund. As long as that money is promised to be used and the tax is what it’s used for, I’m all in favor of it because then you see real results.”

The city’s second pool, the enhanced Bangert pool, is expected to open over the fourth of July. These new pools and aquatic centers are a worthwhile expense for some.

“I think pools are really important,” says Ashley Bernaugh, a Florissant resident. “It’s an important recreation and reason to stay in the community. Community members were going far and wide to find other pools. So, this means residents get to enjoy the amenities right here. It’s just a really smart thing for the community to do and I’m glad to see them investing in the pools.”

Today it was just walking a lap around the pool and lazy river, as it was closed while the filters got the water clear for Saturday’s grand opening to residents.

