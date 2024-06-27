What Floridians need to know about the new laws going into effect July 1

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a spate of new laws that are scheduled to take effect on Monday.

There is a measure that creates littering fines for kids and adults who release balloons into the sky, and another that prohibits local governments from setting rules meant to protect outside workers from the risks of extreme heat. A new bill now allows Florida residents to legally kill bears if they feel the animal posed an immediate threat to their lives.

Here are some of the most notable state laws that take effect immediately:

Changes to child labor laws: A new law will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work additional hours on Sundays and holidays. Teens who are homeschooled or attend virtual school will be the most impacted, as the new law exempts them from all regulations restricting when teenagers can work.

No protections for outdoor workers: Despite record-high temperatures across Florida, a new law now prohibits city and county governments from setting standards to protect workers from the increasing risks of extreme heat. The new law will effectively kill an effort in Miami-Dade County to require employers to provide water, rest and shade to outdoor workers on hot days. The state currently has no standards for such protections.

Watch out, bears: Floridians can now shoot and kill bears in self-defense or to protect their pet. A person would avoid civil or criminal penalties for using lethal force against a bear as long as they did not intentionally or recklessly place themselves in a dangerous situation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would need to be notified within 24 hours after the incident, and the commission would be in charge of disposing of the bear.

No more releases of balloons: Children across Florida who are 7 years and older won’t be able to send their Christmas and New Year’s Eve wishes to the heavens by releasing balloons into the sky. Under a new law, those who intentionally release balloons inflated with a gas lighter than air will be committing littering and will face a $150 fine. Children 6 years and younger are exempt from this regulation along with people working on behalf of a government agency releasing balloons for scientific purposes, hot air balloons recovered after launching and balloons released indoors. The bill received almost unanimous support and is part of an effort to curb pollution.

Police oversight panels defanged: A new law will now limit civilian oversight panels in more than 20 Florida counties and cities from looking into citizen complaints against the behavior of law enforcement officers. Some boards, which make recommendations about discipline, were created by voters, others by government officials following policing controversies.

New penalties for car racing: A year after street racers closed roads and highways in Miami-Dade, a new law is increasing the fines for participating in car racing across Florida. Fines now range between $500 to $7,500 depending on how many times a person has committed the same offense. The law also increases the penalties from misdemeanors to felonies contingent upon how many times a person has committed the same offense, allows for the revocation of a driver’s license for four years and lets law enforcement seize any vehicle used in drag racing, street takeovers, stunt driving, competitions, contests, tests or exhibitions.

Driving without a license: A new bill modifies the criminal penalties for driving without a valid driver’s license. Under the new law, upon a first conviction, a person faces a misdemeanor of the second degree. A second conviction leads to a misdemeanor of the first degree and a third or subsequent conviction is punishable with a misdemeanor of the first degree and a minimum of 10 days in jail.

Disclosing AI in political ads: Political candidates will now need to disclose if they use artificial intelligence in printed and electronic advertisements to voters. Failure to do so would result in a first-degree misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to a year in jail.

HIV prevention in pharmacies: Florida is among the states with the highest number of new HIV cases in the country. As of Monday, pharmacists can prescribe and dispense medicine that can prevent an HIV infection after exposure if taken within 72 hours.

New rules for medical debt collections: Patients in Florida will soon get clearer information up front on their care costs and whether their copay is more expensive than paying out of pocket. They will also be able to more easily dispute those charges under the new law.

Free swimming lessons: Florida will now have a new program that will offer swimming lessons at no cost to families with a household income of less than $45,180 a year and who have at least one child who is four years of age or younger, according to a new law creating the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. Florida is the state with the highest rates of child drowning deaths. In 2023, 97 kids drowned, according to data from the Department of Children and Families.

Alternative education: Students who withdrew from high school prior to graduation can now enroll in a new program, the Graduation Alternative to Traditional Education (GATE), to earn career education credentials while also completing a standard high school diploma. The new law also establishes opportunities for scholarships to attend.

Religious chaplains an option for schools: Florida school districts can now authorize religious chaplains to serve as counselors for students whose parents approve. The new law has fueled heated debates over the separation of church and state.

Classical education for educators: Florida education officials now have the green light to set rules for prospective educators who want to earn a “classical education teacher certificate.” In recent years, DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have put an emphasis on the classical education model, largely followed by private Christian schools and charter schools. The curriculum focused on Western traditions and values.

‘Anti-woke’ teacher training program: Teacher training courses will now be prohibited from including courses of “identity politics” and theories based on the idea that systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege are “inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political and economic inequities.” It is a continuation of DeSantis’ push to eliminate what he has characterized as liberal orthodoxy in the state’s education system, and embed the governor’s anti-”wokeness” ethos into the way the state grants certificates to educators.

Mothers get a pass on jury duty: Starting Monday, women can be excused from jury duty if they have given birth within 6 months of the reporting date on a summons.

Safe haven for surrendered babies: Florida law allows parents who are unwilling or unable to care for their newborn infants to safely surrender their babies at a hospital, fire station or an emergency medical service station. The new law going into effect Monday will increase the age an infant may be surrendered from 7 days old to 30 days old. Parents are granted immunity from criminal prosecution under the “safe haven law” unless there is suspected child abuse or neglect.

Florida lets the wine flow: A new law will allow wine to be sold in larger containers, including 9-, 12- and 15-liter glass bottles. Previously, state law prevented the sale of wine containers that held more than one gallon — or about 3.79 liters.

More transparency on violent offenders: County courts and clerks will now offer website links and a searchable database to identity adults who are subject to restraining orders due to repeat violence, sexual violence, dating violate, stalking or because a minor needed to be protected from domestic violence.

Shielding the identities of school guardians: Following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in 2018, Florida created a program that allows some school staff members and classroom teachers to be armed to try to protect students from active shooters. Starting Monday, any information that would be able to identify those who have been certified to participate in the program will no longer be a public record.

Restrictions on identification cards: A new law prohibits a county or a municipality from accepting as identification any card or document that is issued by any person, entity, or organization that knowingly issues identification cards or documents to individuals who are not lawfully present in the United States. In the past, several counties partnered with local organizations to offer a community identification card to enable residents to provide a form of identification to law enforcement, schools, organizations, and social service agencies.