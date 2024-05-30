Floridians could see northern lights again next month
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians may have another chance to see the northern lights as soon as next week.
According to Live Science, a “monster” sunspot responsible for the aurora borealis that painted skies as far south as Florida and Mexico could return for an encore on June 6.
Live Science reported that the sunspot is still active and will face Earth during next week’s new moon.
Conditions will be similar to how they were when the northern lights were visible in the Sunshine State on May 10.
“If auroras are visible near you, you’ll need to get far from obscuring clouds and city lights to be able to see them,” Live Science said.
According to Live Science, last month’s northern lights were due to Earth’s most powerful geomagnetic storm in over two decades.
