Floridians could see northern lights again next month

Floridians could see northern lights again next month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians may have another chance to see the northern lights as soon as next week.

According to Live Science, a “monster” sunspot responsible for the aurora borealis that painted skies as far south as Florida and Mexico could return for an encore on June 6.

Live Science reported that the sunspot is still active and will face Earth during next week’s new moon.

Allegiant launches 2 new seasonal flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

Conditions will be similar to how they were when the northern lights were visible in the Sunshine State on May 10.

LATOURELL, OREGON – MAY 11: The Northern Lights are seen above the Columbia River Gorge from Chanticleer Point Lookout in the early morning hours of May 11, 2024 in Latourell, Oregon. Places as far south as Alabama and parts of Northern California were expected to see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights from a powerful geomagnetic storm that reached Earth. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

The Northern lights fill the sky at the Bogus Basin ski resort on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, May 10, 2024, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

northern lights_373456

R-NORTHERN-LIGHTS-mug-backg_502994

Gigantic Aurora borealis (Northern Lights) above mountains near Atigun Pass, Dalton Highway, Alaska, USA

“If auroras are visible near you, you’ll need to get far from obscuring clouds and city lights to be able to see them,” Live Science said.

Moon will appear to ‘kiss’ Saturn this week

According to Live Science, last month’s northern lights were due to Earth’s most powerful geomagnetic storm in over two decades.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.